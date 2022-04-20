Ernesto Schiaparelli, the director of the Egyptian Museum in Turin, began his journey on February 15, 1906 in the Deir El Medina necropolis, on the west bank of the Nile, just across from the modern city of Luxor. Then little could they imagine the magnitude of the treasure they were about to unearth. In the bowels of this site destined to offer burial to the workers of the nearby Valley of the Kings, one of the most famous cemeteries of Ancient Egypt, the tomb of Kha and Merit, a noble couple who lived during the second half of the 18th dynasty, around 1450 and 1400 BC. And that rich site may now reveal one of Ancient Egypt’s best-kept secrets: what a tomb smells like.

More information

Kha and Merit’s burial chamber would have become just one of many had it not been for the fact that an ancient landslide had left it completely sealed, blocking access to future looters and keeping it intact for almost 3,500 years, until the arrival of Schiaparelli’s team. Inside, the room was overflowing with objects: more than 440 including ceramic furniture, tools, metal bowls, fabrics and alabaster jars. Even today, that find continues to represent one of the most abundant and complete non-royal funerary assemblages ever unearthed in Egypt.

Aware of the technological limitations of his time, Schiaparelli made another decision that also helped preserve the treasure. Instead of launching an invasive analysis of the funerary ensemble he had just found, the Italian archaeologist chose to limit his investigation to just a few objects that were not unique, thus leaving most of the find intact and ensuring its good state of conservation. for future studies.

Now, a team of chemists and archaeologists has been able to analyze nearly 50 vessels from Kha and Merit’s tomb to identify their contents. And he has done it with a still peculiar method: through smell. The researchers, who conducted their study in 2019 and They have published a few weeks ago the results, they have examined with a mass spectrometer the volatile compounds – that is, the odors – emitted by the organic materials of the chosen containers. And this has allowed them to find out its chemical nature and deduce its origin.

“The identification of the materials of the funerary ensembles offers a unique possibility to complement, confirm and expand archaeological research on ancient rituals and on the use and purpose of archaeological vessels and jars”, says Jacopo La Nasa, professor at the University of Pisa and one of the leaders of the investigation.

Specifically, 46 objects from the tomb of Kha and Merit were selected for the study, including pilgrim jars, amphorae sealed with linen cloth, bowls with nuts and seeds, vessels with remains of rotten food, bottles with granular content white and alabaster jars, some closed with lids. Then, the NASA team isolated the chosen artifacts in hermetically sealed inert bags one week before each analysis campaign in order to contain the volatile molecules they release. And then they inserted the needle of a mass spectrometer inside each bag to analyze the odors emitted. All this, without even leaving the museum in Turin.

“The experimental design and the analytical approach that we use do not require taking samples of the investigated material, since the SIFT mass spectrometer analyzes the volatile organic compounds that the objects release,” says Nasa. “The analysis of the volatile molecules released [el olor] it provides information about the chemical composition and the nature of the material that emits that odor, so that we can understand what materials were included in the funerary ensemble without the need to take samples”, he adds.

In total, the team was able to deliver a strong result for two-thirds of the objects analyzed. For example, the molecules of some analyzed amphorae and vessels presented characteristics typical of dried fish, in some cases together with the presence of an aromatic vegetable resin, a result consistent with the importance of this food in the diet of the ancient Egyptians and its symbology. associated with the Renaissance, they explain in the study.

Also, some cups and bowls had profiles that correspond to fruits and plants, which explains the fruity aroma inside their display cases in the museum, although their markers were not specific enough to determine which specific fruits they contained. In an amphora it was also possible to identify elements of barley flour, which was commonly used in Ancient Egypt to make beer, another of the bases of their diet. And in other containers, elements typical of oils, vegetable fats and beeswax were detected, all of which were frequent at the time.

Image of the moment of the analysis of one of the amphorae. / JACOPO NASA

“Although we were aware of the potentialities of the analytical approach, the analysis allowed us to detect some chemical species that we did not expect, such as those that can be correlated with the degradation of barley or fish,” slides Nasa, noting that it is not always easy to determine the original product. “The main challenge is that the odor emitted by aged archaeological materials is different from that of native substances. Aged reference materials and degradation studies are needed to address the chemical analysis of ancient organic material residues,” she explains.

With its study, the NASA team also contributes to expanding the set of research on smell in the context of culture, which, although in fields such as anthropology have been developing for two decades, in the case of archeology it is of a more recent dimension despite the possibilities it offers, explains Cecilia Bembibre, professor at the Institute of Sustainable Heritage at University College London.

“It’s new information about Ancient Egypt, and it’s very valuable,” says Bembibre. “[Este estudio] allows us to understand the function of certain objects, depending on what they kept, and of course open, beyond their function, the role they had in society, the type of diet [o] the type of cosmetics,” she adds.

Over time, this new information can also contribute to making museums more complete spaces. “Until now we are used to relating to heritage primarily with the sense of sight, with the eyes, and then opening this multisensory, olfactory dimension makes the experience of visiting a museum more similar to how we experience the world, which is with five senses”, says Bembibre.

To achieve this, NASA points out that studies such as the one carried out with the funerary complex of Kha and Merit are key. “The modern odor of the collection does not give an adequate idea of ​​the magnificence of the original odor of the tomb, since most of the molecules that can be used for the characterization of the material are not comparable,” she notes. “So the information obtained in this study can be very useful in recreating the atmosphere of the ancient tomb. The narration of the exhibits will be enriched”.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.