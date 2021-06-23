Fish farming More than half a million kilos of rainbow trout are killed in Åland due to the IHN virus in salmonids

The virus was found in the rainbow trout of the Åland fish farm at the end of May, and later infections were also confirmed in two other places, according to the Food Agency’s press release.

23.6. 21:29

Food Agency has ordered more than half a million kilos of rainbow trout to be killed in Åland. Fish infected with IHN were found in three fish farms.

The virus came to Åland with rainbow trout imported from a Danish fish farm. It is known that no fish have been delivered to mainland Finland from IHN-positive fish farms in Denmark.

Fish the aim is to prevent the spread of IHN in salmonids. However, according to the Food Agency, you can fish and eat fish in the area as usual.

Fishermen are advised to take care of the disinfection of fishing gear when moving from one area to another. The IHN virus dies in dry and warm conditions and is affected by several disinfectants.

The IHN virus does not infect humans.

Åland the provincial government oversees that fish are killed at three holdings. If the fish is slaughter-sized and asymptomatic, the killed fish ends up as food. Other fish to be killed are supplied, for example, as feed for fur animals, for the production of biofuels or as fertilizer.

Once the fish have been killed and the holdings cleaned, the fish farms can continue to operate. However, the presence of the virus will be monitored more closely for at least two years.

The IHN virus causes blood-forming tissue necrosis, a legally serious, serious fish disease. In addition to rainbow trout, the disease can be transmitted to salmon and pike, for example.