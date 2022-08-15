Pike, gobyons, catfish: tons of them float lifeless on the surface of the Oder River, carried away by the current, on the border between Germany and Poland. “We have never seen something like this happen” says a fisherman from Brieskow-Finkenheerd in Brandenburg, describing the most serious fish deaths in living memory, for days under the eyes of Poles and Germans. The exact extent of the “environmental catastrophe” – as the Polish authorities define it – has not yet been estimated, but in the meantime tensions are growing between the two countries due to Poland’s failure to communicate “the crime”, as the German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.

The Polish state authorities claim that they have already collected at least 10 tons of dead fish, while in Germany the count in the Land of Brandenburg for the moment is “several tons” and bathing bans have started, as well as the ban on letting water animals with river water. But the key questions about where it happened, when and what substances were illegally spilled into the river still remain to be clarified. The Oder River, Odra in Polish, originates in the Czech Republic, crosses Poland and then delimits the Polish-German border, before flowing into the Baltic. And if the alarm went off in Germany three days ago, in Poland the first sightings of dead fish are two weeks earlier, between 26 and 28 July, near the city of Olawa in Silesia, where there is an important industrial district. . The exact place, however, has not been identified, it is a matter of hypothesis.

Unlike in Germany, the alarms in Poland went unheeded for a long time. The mayors of the Wroclaw region complained that they were not warned and that they let their children calmly bathe in the poisoned river. And so on Friday Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ran for cover, with a visit to the banks of the river and a request for the resignation of the director of the water surveillance authority of Daca and the head of the authority for the environment.

“The reaction of the competent authorities should have been faster,” said the Polish premier. Meanwhile, it is still yellow on the identification of the substances that would have caused the pollution of the river. In recent days there was talk of mercury and heavy metals. But on Saturday evening the Polish environment minister, Anna Moskwa, tweeted that the veterinary institute in Warsaw “excludes the presence of heavy metals as a cause of fish deaths.”

While there is a “very significant increase in saline load” in the waters of the river, according to the German Minister of the Environment of Brandenburg Axel Vogel. It could also be substances that have long been present in the Oder, argues the Minister of the Environment of the German Land “which with a normal water level are not problems”, but with the decrease in the water level due to heavy drought they increase by concentration in an intolerable way. This too is only a hypothesis and laboratory tests are still ongoing in Germany. The whole matter seems so difficult to explain that the Polish authorities have even offered a reward equivalent to about 210 thousand euros for those who are able to offer a convincing solution to the mystery. Meanwhile, the German Minister Steffi Lemke today expressed impatience for the lack of cooperation with the Polish authorities. The information arrived late in Poland “and even later to us”, she said in an interview with the broadcaster Ed.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Freya, the walrus killed by selfies. Were there really no alternatives?

– Swine fever and the Sfattoria, the Lazio TAR suspends the killing of 140 animals until August 18, not September 14

– Over 1000 puppies of dogs abandoned in two weeks, but the lockdown has nothing to do with it. That’s why you leave your pet behind

– Traveling with your dog and cat, the advice of Oipa. Do you abandon them? You risk arrest

– From the Tar ok to the suspension, stop the killing of the Sfattoria: the animals “safe” until September 14

– In Slovenia, a court allows the killing of 222 bears, defeated in the legal battle against the Ministry of the Environment

– A priest kicks a dog during mass: “The church is not a fence”

– Too much stress from tourists, walrus-star Freya risks euthanasia in Norway

– Born with six legs, the Eni cat was operated on in Treviso, now he walks and plays in his new home

– Puppy dog ​​killed with sticks, mention of the child who gave the alarm by saving the other two

– Poisoned monkeys in Brazil, is the fear of smallpox. The experts: they are not dangerous

– Jova Beach Party, WWF: “No damage was done, we said no to dozens of sites”

– Over 4,000 Beagle dogs rescued from the hell of pharmaceutical experiments are looking for a new home

– Orbetello is besieged by midges: premises closed early, lights out and damage to tourism

– Grandma Amelia, the dog Totò and that last hug

– Dear Jovanotti, this time you are wrong

– Found in a landfill today, Imai is a dog who saves people

– The thrill of the stray dog ​​seeing the man who drove for hours to save him

– “Help us find Clementina”, drones and psychics were also used for the missing dog

– Antonella Clerici and her dogs: “Dear Oliver and Simba, my masters of anarchy”

– The story of Harvest, the puppy dog ​​who didn’t want to leave the cardboard box in which her owner abandoned her

– The friendship between Thayson and Boby, so a dog bites the rope that keeps his four-legged friend tied

– New York, horse-drawn carriages in Central Park goodbye? The idea of ​​”electric cars” reappears

– The story of Nachito, the hero dog who gave his life to protect his family from a snake

– Thus a woman saves her elderly dog ​​by remaining on the roof of a house submerged by a flood

– Dog killed by Pit Bull in Arezzo, owner of the aggressive dog reported

– France, sighted a beluga in the Seine: second time in two months

– Shock in the UK: Thousands of farmed chickens die from the heat, an investigation opened

– A man tackles the cheering crowd to prevent an injured dog from being trampled and carries him safely on his shoulder

– Dog and cat meet after a year apart, their reaction explains their wonderful relationship

– That silent date with the dog Monday

– Beethoven was found in Turin, a dog left alone in excrement and waste