“Never seen a massacre like this”. Orbetello tragedy, lagoon without oxygen: tons of dead fish

The biologist Mauro Lenzi explains that the fish mortality in the Orbetello lagoon is caused by a excess fertilizer which stimulates massive algae growth. “These algae, which are ephemeral, die and they rot at the bottom of the water, consuming oxygen and causing the production of toxic gases. These toxic gases kill the fish”. To solve the problem, “dead algae must be removed and disposed of – adds Lenzi -, but this involves a high cost. In 2013, the Tuscany Region had to dispose of 4,700 tons of algal material, spending 800 thousand euros just for landfill disposal”.