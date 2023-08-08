Fish consumption in Italy is growing, especially in the summer. This is demonstrated by a recent research carried out by Api (Italian Fish Farmers Association) which recorded an increase in fish consumption in Italians reaching 29 kg per capita in the year 2022 with a fish production of farmed fish equal to 53,900 tons. A per capita consumption that reaches its peak in the summer season due to its nutritional characteristics.

Orobica Pesca, a historic company from Bergamo and one of the main Italian companies for the marketing of fish products, arrives, in the summer days, to mobilize 4,800 kg of fresh products daily to which are added 3,600 kg of frozen products, destined for catering and the final consumer, guaranteeing product quality and freshness at every stage of the supply chain thanks to refrigerated cells with computerized temperature recording, automatic alarm systems and a widespread distribution network with dedicated refrigerated means of transport.

“It is necessary to pay attention to the conservation of the products after having purchased them” comments Sirio Fiorese, veterinary doctor in charge of quality and safety within the company “thermal bags and ice packs come to our rescue and it is advisable to use them above all in the summer months to guarantee the fish the right storage. In particular for those fish products that will be consumed raw and for those species (such as tuna, small tuna, mackerel, anchovies and herring), which following interruptions in the cold chain can naturally develop histamine, a toxin that could cause reactions similar – allergic after taking them. It should be remembered that this toxin also resists cooking, so it is essential to store these products correctly and consume them quickly”.