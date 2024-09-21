Fish | A catfish was found in the fisherman’s pit – The fish was last seen in Finland in the 1960s

Pisces|A surprise guest swam into fisherman Antero Halonen’s rut ​​on Friday: a catfish. They have not been seen in Finland since the 1960s.

Fisherman Antero Halonen On Friday, a rare guest was found in Rysa.

“I first looked to see if it was already this warm there. I quickly realized that it’s not a joke.”

There was a two-kilo catfish in Rysa. It swims in the shallows in Kotka, on the east side of Tiutinen island.

Halonen did recognize the catfish, but still wanted to be sure of his finding and therefore called a fisheries biologist For Teemu Tasti. Tast confirmed that it was indeed a catfish, or catfish, called silurus glanis in Latin.

At issue is an extremely rare guest in Finnish waters, as the species has become extinct in Finland.

“Many experts probably thought that catfish would never be seen in Finnish waters again, since it’s been decades since the last sighting,” says Tast.

It is known that catfish was last seen in Finland off Pernaja in the 1960s. The previous sighting is from 1953 in front of the east branch of Kymijoki in Kotka.

“It’s only a couple of kilometers away from Friday’s discovery site,” says Tast.

Most catfish have whiskers, and so does this one. The mustache can grow up to 30 centimeters long.

Catfish is Europe’s largest freshwater fish. It can grow up to 5-6 meters and weigh up to 300 kilograms.

There are no markings for such large catfish in Finland. According to Task, the largest ones were less than parimetric.

At one time, there were catfish in the water bodies of Vanajavesi and the Karelia Isthmus, for example. The loss of catfish was promoted, among other things, by the lowering of the water level and emissions from the forest industry.

Now the catfish caught in the rut was still a young individual. It weighed 2.3 kilograms and was 63 centimeters long. The fish was measured by the aquarium center Maretarium in Kotka, where the catfish has been taken to grow.

Halonen didn’t even try to measure the catfish in the lively movements.

“I didn’t want to stress about it not dying, so I left the measuring to others.”

The catfish caught in the rut was 63 centimeters long.

In the warm ones Catfish that thrive in the waters are a fairly common catch in Central Europe.

There have never been very many monni in Finland. One of the reasons for this has been speculated to be the coldness of the waters.

The past autumn has been the hottest in the history of measurements. Tast thinks that the warm waters may have attracted the catfish to foreign waters.

“A hot summer is not a good thing for all fish, but for catfish this is a very favorable trend.”

However, according to Taski, it is too early to say based on one observation whether catfish sightings can become more common in Finnish waters.

Task thinks that the catfish came to Finland from the east. For example, catfish live in the waters flowing into Laatokka.

“The catfish has probably ended up in the Gulf of Finland with the Neva.”

Catfish is the largest lake fish in Europe. It is extinct in Finland.

Before it was a bad thing for the old catfish to remain in the rut. It was thought to be a harbinger of death.

Halonen takes a calm approach to old beliefs. He thinks that the catfish was once feared because of its large size and appearance.

“You can’t call it a devil, but it does have a bit of that essence.”

The fact that the catfish ended up in Halonen’s rut ​​is a downright miracle. But miracles have happened before. In July, an extremely rare thin-lipped mullet was found in a rut.

In the summer of 2022, a creature even rarer than catfish aspired to Halonen’s boat. Halonen was the very fisherman whose walrus got lost in Finland and whose walrus landed on the side of his boat in such a way that the boat overturned and sank.

“Later, it occurred to me that if it had gone through the back with a canine tooth, then… it was actually good luck, even though a lot of things were lost in that hassle.”