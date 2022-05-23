Tax, Letta-Salvini duel: tomorrow ddl competition in the Senate committee but to date no contacts to seek an agreement

“I say it very clearly: the opposition that Salvini is making to the government has exceeded the limit”. Enrico Letta raises the tone on Matteo Salvini with the competition bill and the seaside knot still to be resolved. Tomorrow the Industry Commission will meet in the Senate convened for the examination of the text and the conference of the group leaders of Palazzo Madama which will have on the agenda Mario Draghi’s letter to President Elisabetta Casellati in which the prime minister requests approval by the end of May, otherwise “one of the fundamental objectives of the NRP” would be jeopardized. Salvini, for his part, is optimistic about an agreement: “As we have found an agreement, avoiding the house tax and the land registry reform, we will also find an agreement on the protection of beach workers. On the beaches the agreement is like the we found on the land registry “.

At the moment, however, reports from parliamentary circles in the Senate, no progress has been made in the search for an agreement. Today there have been no contacts nor at the moment a majority meeting has been set to address the seaside problem. Hence Letta’s request for clarification: “I think this story needs to be clarified, it needs to be clarified in the sense that on all the main issues Salvini is now behaving like a representative of the opposition, Salvini is much more opposition than others who are truly in opposition“. The dem secretary, speaking at an electoral initiative in Catanzaro, in line with Prime Minister Draghi underlines the risk of losing the PNRR funds linked to reforms such as those of the Competition bill.” Salvini is severely putting the government at risk and the money of the Pnrr. We will not allow Italy to lose this opportunity “.

A thrust to which Salvini replies as follows: “We have defended the house and savings of the Italians, we work for peace in Ukraine and for fiscal peace in Italy. Meanwhile, Letta and the Democratic Party pass the time proposing ius soli, Zan ddl and change of the electoral law. Do they live on Mars or do they live in Italy? ”. While Letta, when asked about the 5 Stars, distinguishes the tensions within the majority triggered by Salvini from those of Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Stars. “M5S? Nothing to do with what Salvini is doing. We have some discussions but on issues that are not the ones that question whether or not the funds of the PNRR will arrive. I think there is a marked difference on this.” An observation that does not escape Carlo Calenda who comments closely via twitter: “Enrico Letta, Salvini puts the government at risk on the EU as much as Conte on the waste-to-energy plant. Both on arms to the Ukrainians. They are populists in the same way. The only coalition that supports Draghi with no ifs and buts is that of Action and More Europe “.

