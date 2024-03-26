“Certainly the partnership between companies and universities is fundamental because the university, faced with the challenges generated by the digital transition and innovation also in the world of health, will have to continue to create the skills necessary to face these challenges by transforming them into opportunities. industry will instead have to indicate what these skills are and continue to collaborate to develop joint training programs, transferring the need for a university into the world of work”. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Gabriele Fischetto, president of the J&J Foundation and CEO of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, today at the La Sapienza University of Rome on the occasion of the closing event of the second edition of the Health4U Stem University Johnson & Johnson Bootcamp training project.

“The Johnson & Johnson Foundation – explains Fischetto – was founded 23 years ago at the behest of the J&J subsidiaries, and supports projects dedicated to social issues and the community. In these 23 years we have supported more than 400 projects and interacted with over 240 associations and communities. We deal with mental health, women's and children's health, training in the field of healthcare management and innovation. We collaborate with the university and this is why we are here today at Sapienza University in Rome.”

“We believe the meeting between industry and university is fundamental – he adds – This year almost 200 students met experts, professionals from our industrial reality who brought them closer to the world of work, to the world of work in the sector health. It is a world that experiences challenges. Enormous challenges, if we think for example about the digitalisation of healthcare and everything related to health: keeping up with the progress offered by technology will be essential and must be integrated with the role of relationships human beings as the central point of treatment paths”. A world that “offers opportunities, but we are noticing that we have fewer and fewer young people. This meeting – concludes Fischetto – is fundamental for us to be able to attract and interest young graduates or undergraduates so that they can embark on a career”.