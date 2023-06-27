Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

TikTok video from Australia goes viral: It shows which creatures live under the sandy beach. © Screenshot TikTok Montage

Sandy beaches of Australia look fantastic at first glance – actually. But now a video is circulating on social networks – it disturbs many people.

Brisbane – It’s just a short clip filmed on a sandy beach in Australia. But the recordings are probably burned into most people’s memories forever. The TikTok video has been doing the rounds for a while. More than 5 million (as of June 26, 4:42 p.m.) like it. The 20 seconds really pack a punch.

Animals Australian sandworms Scientific name pseudo rice length up to 2 meters distribution New South Wales to Western Australia

“Never again on the beach”: Fischer pulls “worst nightmare” out of the sand

The video begins harmlessly, but then a creature is seen that usually lurks in secret beneath the sandy beaches: a man holding a piece of fish, lures a beachworm (commonly known in Australia as a beach worm) to the surface. Then he grabs the worm by the head and pulls it out with pliers. The thin animal wriggles in front of the camera and is extremely long.

The creatures – sandworms – can grow up to three meters long. They’re burrowed along the entire south-east Australian coast at the low-tide line, according to a short “Beach Worms” profile on the State of New South Wales website. Beachworms have a muscular body made up of hundreds of body segments. And: There are different types on the beaches. The worms can vary from a red to greenish color on the head to a pearly white body.

Beach worms in Australia are omnivores – they only come out of the sand to eat

The worms are known to bite humans, but not in a fatal manner. The giant sandworms, which live beneath the sand, are rarely seen, Shares this Australian Museum with. They only come out of the sand to eat dead fish, seaweed or dead octopus.

The worms only briefly stick their heads out of the sand, grab the food with their jaws, eat it and disappear again. They are chased by fish and birds when they come out of the sand to feed. Sandworms are in high demand as bait for anglers. There are numerous tips and tricks to be found online on how to attract and catch hungry worms.

Existence of beachworms on the beach stuns users: “Some things are better if you haven’t seen them.”

Many people are appalled by the existence of beachworms in Australia and “wish they had never heard of it”. A user writes: “Some things are better if you haven’t seen them.” “New fear unlocked,” writes another. “From now on only go into the water with knight’s armor. Got it,” reads the comments. The shock after the TikTok video is deep in some: “Never go to the beach again.”

Comments on TikTok

“Some things are better if you haven’t seen them.”

“New Fear Unlocked”

“From now on only go into the water with knight’s armor. Got it.”

“Never go to the beach again”

Some also take the sandworm story with humor: “Never go to the beach again” plus three laughing memojis, someone posts. One jokes about the appearance of the wriggling worm: “Longer than my future”. Speaking of the future, the TikTok clip also seems to fire the imagination: “Imagine one day you’re lying in the sand and sleeping, and you feel something long twitching in your ear.”

However, there are also those who are rather unimpressed by the video. “It’s just fishing bait,” comments one man. One woman points out that surely everyone in Australia would know about it.

Australia is known to be the land of poisonous animals. The sandworm, even if many people shudder at it, is not one of them. It shouldn’t be unusual to come across snakes on land. Except maybe for the attack of a mega python. (ml)