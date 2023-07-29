Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

A video shows a bizarre way to lure shells out of the sand on the beach. They are considered a delicacy, but cause much more disgust on the Internet.

Kassel – The oceans are full of bizarre animals and creatures that many bathers don’t even get to see on a normal day at the beach. As a recent TikTok video shows, in many cases it takes special knowledge and the right tools to lure some of them out of the depths. The clip makes many viewers shudder.

In the video, a TikTok user shows the trick of a fisherman on the beach, how he lures mussels out of the ground at low tide. First of all, you can clearly see that some wet sand has already been pushed aside for the trick and small holes are appearing underneath. The clip now shows how the man spreads a white powder over the holes over a large area.

Video shows bizarre action on the beach: Shells drill out of the sand at lightning speed

What happens in the next step triggers disgust among numerous spectators: the water in the wet sand begins to bubble. Then long, worm-like creatures burrow out of the holes. The fisherman grabs them, pulls them completely out of their hiding place and spreads them out on the ground.

After the fisherman sprinkles powder in the holes, the mussels come out of hiding. © Screenshot TikTok @monkey.junior0

The owner of the video does not reveal what the creatures are. However, the sight is very similar to a clam called the “sword-shaped razor clam”. According to the environmental organization WWF, this is a type of mussel that burrows vertically into sand or silt. It occurs in coastal waters of the eastern Atlantic, the North Sea, the English Channel and the Mediterranean. The species is therefore also at home in northern Germany. If you search for razor clams on the Internet, you will also find numerous fishing companies promoting the mollusk as a “popular food”.

TikTok video triggers disgust: “I’ll never go to the beach again”

At least on TikTok, most of them don’t really get an appetite. While a few find the action funny and refer to it as “asparagus harvest in the north” because of the bizarre appearance of the mussels, others react with disgust and fear. “Never ask again why I’m afraid of the watt,” writes a user succinctly. Another commented, “I’m never going to the beach again.”

“I’m sick”: Video of mussel action in the sand triggers fear and disgust

For some viewers, the sight even seems to go a step further. One user claims: “That triggered my trypophobia.” Tryphobia is defined as a systematic feeling of fear or disgust that is triggered at the sight of many small holes on a surface. In the comments, more than 10 people claim their trypophobia was triggered by watching.

The owner of the video does not reveal on which beach he filmed the mussel action or whether the animals were actually taken away for consumption in the end. But many people don’t seem to care about the answer to this question. “I’m BAD,” writes a user, summing up the basic mood in the comments very appropriately. (nz)