Debris from the Boeing MH370 was searched for a year in vain: also because a fisherman didn't dare report what he found? © Pond5Images/Imago/Antonio Silva/picture alliance/dpa

A fisherman didn't dare report an MH370 discovery for years. His story shows how sustainably aviation has to deal with the case.

Canberra – A year after the mysterious disappearance of the Boeing MH370, the first wreckage of the Boeing has been discovered. The first news of the discovery came from the island of Réunion, about 700 kilometers east of Madagascar. Locals had recovered a wing from the ocean, the color and serial number of which confirmed its origin.

But could the first trace of the Malaysia Airlines plane have appeared months before? At least that's what an Australian fisherman named Kit Olver claims. In December 2023, he shared the Sydney Morning Herald his discovery, which he claims to have made in September or October 2014.

Boeing debris pulled from the sea nine years ago: Fischer didn't dare report the discovery of MH370

“That was one hell of a commercial airplane wing,” Olver explained. He is completely sure that the part could not have come from a small aircraft, as he himself has a pilot's license and is familiar with aircraft such as Cessnas. Nevertheless, he did not want to admit his discovery, as he admitted: “I questioned myself, I was looking for a way out. I wish to God I'd never seen that thing…but there it was. It was the wing of a jet.”

But why didn't Olver tell about his find until nine years later? He was afraid of being dismissed as a conspiracy theorist or a “tinfoil hat wearer.” After all, there are many, sometimes adventurous, theories about the mysterious flight MH370.

Colleague confirms: Fishermen probably had part of flight MH370 online – experts never came forward

George Currie, a former colleague of Olver, confirms the discovery of the grand piano Sydney Morning Herald. His story also explains why the suspected Boeing part never reached experts. “You have no idea what problems we had putting that wing up,” Currie says.

The wreckage was caught in a fishing net. Olver tried to cut it free all day, but finally gave up and cut the net. Together with the wing it sank into the darkness of the Indian Ocean.

The story of the fishermen shows how serious the mystery surrounding the missing Boeing is. A search that is so fruitless and nebulous that people dare not publicly report a possible find? Devastating.

The conclusion from the MH370 case was actually clear: aircraft need to be located better – especially in emergencies. However, implementation has been slow to date.

Serious mystery: Action plan after flight MH370 disappearance was never fully implemented

Three years after the Boeing 777 disappeared, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted an action plan. The Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System (GADSS). Its importance: Airlines must guarantee that aircraft transmit their location every 15 minutes, or every minute in emergency situations.

The problem: The “lessons learned from the tragedies of Malaysian Arlines Flight 370 and Air France Flight 447” – as the ICAO put it – were never properly implemented. The 15-minute protocol only applies to aircraft that took to the air after November 2018. And the emergency regulation does not yet apply at all. Due to problems during the corona pandemic, the manufacturers asked for a delay and convinced the ICAO. The requirement applies to new aircraft from 2025; older aircraft largely do not need to be converted.

The Boeing MH370 suddenly disappeared when there was a radio silence of about a minute because the border crossing into Vietnam was taking place. After that, she never sent a signal again. Malaysian authorities are now planning to launch a new search for the missing plane. Some speak more of a concession to the bereaved than of any real hope of solving the ten-year-old mystery. (moe)

