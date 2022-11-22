The main B3 index has accumulated a 4.2% drop since the 2nd round of the 2022 elections

The Ibovespa, index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), out of line with the international stock markets since the 2022 elections. It accumulates a drop of 4.2% from October 28, the last trading session before the election, until Monday (Nov. The main indices of developed and emerging countries registered an increase in the period.

The index had risen 3.2% in the first week after the elections, but the market’s honeymoon with the government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) did not last long.

While the Ibovespa retreated 4.2% since the elections, the Dow Jones, from the United States, rose 2.6% in the same period. The Euro Zone’s Stoxx 50 advanced 8.2%. Germany’s DAX was up 8.6%. And the UK’s FTSE 100 expanded by 4.7%.

The main equity markets in emerging countries have also increased since October 28: Shanghai (China): +5.8%; Kospi (South Korea): +6.7%; S&P BMV (Mexico): +18.8%; Nifty (India): +2.1%. The Moex index, from Russia, was the only one among those selected that fell in the period: -0.1%.

One of the reasons is the initiative to increase public expenses, with the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) breaking the ceiling to fund campaign promises, such as a permanent increase in Bolsa Família to R$600. break the spending limit by BRL 198 billion.

The government’s intention is criticized by market agents. Investors are concerned about the sustainability of public accounts in the long term, which also has an impact on the trajectory of public debt, inflation and the basic rate, the Selic.

The financial market increased the 2023 projections for the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index), interest rates and the commercial dollar. According to the Bulletin Focus, from the central bankanalysts raised the estimate from 4.94% to 5.01%.

PEC MORE BRAND ANIMAL

The drop since the elections could be even smaller if there wasn’t a move to reduce the hole in the spending cap. An alternative PEC, presented by Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-CE), allows the government to extrapolate expenses by R$ 70 billion.

The possibility of a milder PEC was approved by investors. On Monday (Nov.21.2022), the Ibovespa closed up 0.81%, at 109,748 points, after reaching the day’s low of 107,957 points.

The main international indices fell in the last trading session with fears of the increase in cases of covid-19 in China and the caution of agents with the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) statement on the future of US interest rates .

REAL VALUES 0.4%

The Brazilian currency has appreciated 0.4% against the dollar since October 28th. Other emerging market currencies performed better, such as Mexico (+1.8%), Peru (+3.7%), South Korea (+4.8%) and South Africa (+5%).

The survey was carried out by the chief economist of the Austin Rating🇧🇷 Alex Agostinithe request of Power360🇧🇷 Here’s the full of the study (31 KB).

This Monday (Nov.21.2022), the US currency fell by 1.2, to R$5.31.