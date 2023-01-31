BRASILIA (Reuters) – The country’s new fiscal framework should point out a trajectory for the public debt and use the primary result as an instrument, with a rule that shows the horizon of public spending, said this Tuesday the secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance. da Fazenda, Guilherme Mello.

In an event promoted by the Credit Suisse bank, Mello pondered that there is still no definition of the rule. He stated that the government has been dialoguing with international organizations on the subject.

(By Bernardo Caram)

