Fiscal peace in the Budget Law for 2024, compromised by the majority





Matteo Salvini has launched the proposal of a great fiscal peace for folders and debts with theRevenue Agency up to 30 thousand euros. A proposal, obviously, immediately rejected by the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement, branded as an amnesty and favor to tax evaders. In reality, behind the scenes, the majority are already negotiating with a view to drafting the Budget Law for 2024. The measure for next year should include the provision with the new balance and excerpt.

Brothers of Italy and Giorgia Meloni they have not officially expressed themselves, the reaction – with the microphone off – is neither enthusiastic nor a closure. Well, it’s being negotiated. Northern League sources explain that after Covid and with the war in Ukraine still ongoing, a measure of this type is necessary to give breath to many small and medium-sized companies, but also to many citizens in difficulty. Forza Italia does not close to the Northern League idea and intends to work on a relaunch of the balance and excerpt.

