We do not know to what extent our personal and banking data are valuable until we face the problems of this increasingly digital world. We do not value the importance they have, and how crucial it is to keep them safe, and cases like the one denouncing the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) highlights this just.

As they collect, recently a man has come to his services for a serious problem he faces. As explained, this man He received a notice from the Tax Agency in which he was indicated that he had to correct a debt with the Treasury for a series of money he had won in recent years but that I had not declared.

At first, this man explained that he distrusted the information he was receiving, because he believed he was facing a phishing -type attack that was supplanting the tax agency, but did not remain calm, and following the cybersecurity recommendations of the experts, He contacted this organism by another way to make sure.

To his surprise, Hacienda told him that according to the records they had, He had made several sports bets in recent years with which he had won more than 25,000 eurosand therefore had to pay the corresponding taxes, which represents 24% of the total cattle.

The thing is that eThis man had not made any bet, And in fact he had never registered in one, so he did not know what to say before this that Hacienda was claiming him. It was at that time that the man went to Inbibe, and where they realized that They had been supplanting the identity from a photograph or photocopy of their IDwhich sent at some point to perform a procedure or action.

And how we share our DNI is something very important, since if we do not follow the recommended protection and safety steps, we can find unpleasant surprises like this, which not only leave us a bad body, but can cost us thousands of euros and even problems with justice.

How to share the ID safely, according to incibe

If you are going to share a photo or copy of your DNI or passport, before sending it you must:

Pixelar the photo : With the aim of preventing the person who appears in the photograph can be identifiable. Several techniques can be used: you can Cover the eyes with an opaque rectangle or you can proceed to re alizar the pixelated or obfuscado of the complete image by filter or concrete tool.

: With the aim of preventing the person who appears in the photograph can be identifiable. Several techniques can be used: you can or you can proceed to re by filter or concrete tool. Pixelar the firm: The purpose is that fraudulent use of the firm cannot be made.

The purpose is that fraudulent use of the firm cannot be made. Convert black and white : The purpose is that, not being a copy in color, it is not valid and fraudulent use of it cannot be made.

: The purpose is that, not being a copy in color, it is not valid and fraudulent use of it cannot be made. Water brand: With this technique you can put an overprinting text on top of the document, making it clear that this is not the original document, but is modified, and the end for which it is being authorized. Thus, it can be prevented from using it for any unwanted purpose.

Today from your own mobile you can edit and make these changes to your images, although if you prefer there are more and more free apps or platforms that do it automatically.