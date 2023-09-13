Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2023 – 9:05

Fiscal measures such as subsidies, transfers and price caps were a key component in support packages for households and businesses between Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries in 2022, amid rising inflation and slowing growth in the context Russia’s war with Ukraine. The assessment was made by the OECD itself in a report on tax reforms published this Wednesday.

“Fiscal policy decisions in 2022 reflected the challenging task of policymakers to respond to the short-term needs of a macroeconomic environment dominated by high levels of inflation, long-term pressures from ongoing structural changes, and country-specific circumstances,” commented the institution. “While the immediacy and visibility of temporary tax reductions were advantageous, their often untargeted nature increased budgetary costs and diminished incentives to reduce energy consumption,” he concluded.

The OECD noted that several countries affected by rising energy prices have introduced temporary windfall taxes, solidarity fees and other measures in response to high corporate profits.

Governments also continued to expand tax incentives to encourage investment, and also adapted tax regimes to the challenges and opportunities presented by the digitalization of the global economy, according to the report. Some environmental taxes have also been reduced in 2022, and a growing number of countries have introduced tax incentives and strengthened mechanisms to encourage the transition to a low-carbon economy.