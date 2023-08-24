Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/23/2023 – 21:02

On Tuesday night, the 22nd, the Chamber of Deputies approved the text of the fiscal framework, which now goes to presidential approval.

The new rules will replace the old spending cap. The approved framework must allow expenses to grow at a pace above the limitation. However, the rule determines that the growth of government expenditure does not exceed 70% of primary revenue from taxes and transfers.

“The market welcomes the approval, considering the aspects of greater clarity regarding the public accounts. However, several points will still be closely monitored, such as some proposals to increase revenues and the possibility of progress in other scheduled reforms. The approval of the framework establishes a structural parameter, hence its importance and the positive perception”, pointed out Sidney Lima, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos.

For Carla Beni, economist and MBA professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, the surplus of public accounts from 2024 will demand new supplements that must be approved by the legislature in other debates and in the tax reform.

“In 2023 we already expect the deficit. The target of 0.5% surplus in 2025 is ambitious and will need other complements such as taxation of large fortunes, exclusive funds and offshore companies”, he said.

According to the government, the goal for 2024 is to zero the fiscal deficit. For 2025, the objective is a surplus of 0.5% and, for 2026, 1%.

Spending on debt interest is a key point

Government spending on personnel expenses is at the center of the administrative reform debate, which the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), intends to guide in the House later this year.

However, the FGV specialist reinforces that the public spending debate cannot ignore that the country paid R$ 1.87 trillion in interest on the public debt in 2022, which meant 46.3% of the year’s GDP.

“There is a counterpoint to the view of the financial market that focuses on cutting expenses in social areas and no comments on interest expenses. This does not mean that an administrative reform should not be debated, but putting all the weight on rigidity and without taking into account interest rates is not the way forward, ”he said.

In this sense, the professor understands that continuity in the reduction of the Selic rate will be necessary and that the monetary and fiscal areas need to go hand in hand.

Tax reform will be second half of the game

The tax reform, which is being discussed in the Senate and is expected to be approved later this year, will be a kind of second half of the debate on the fiscal framework, since it is from there that changes in the revenues that the government will need to guarantee the surplus in public accounts from 2024. According to the specialist, the restructuring of the country’s tax burden can guarantee the entry of different revenues.