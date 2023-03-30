New government spending ceiling Lula wants to zero the country’s deficit by 2024 and will have GDP as a reference for expenses

The new spending ceiling formulated by the finance minister’s economic team, Fernando Haddadlimits the increase in expenses to 70% of increasing revenue. the tax rule –which is called by members of the government of “new fiscal framework”– intends reset the country’s deficit until 2024.

The text was approved by the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023), according to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha. Also on this Wednesday (29.mar), the tax package was presented to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). On the 5th (30.mar), it will be sent to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

At 10:30 am on Thursday (30.mar), Haddad speaks to the journalist to detail the “new fiscal framework”. Even if the reception is positive, the new spending cap still depends on the approval of the majority in the Chamber of Deputies (257 votes) and in the Senate (41 votes).

In addition, the new tax rule will adopt the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) as reference for expenses. Another feature is that onceiling egg will be countercyclicalthat is, it will not consider low periods to cut investments, nor high periods to increase.

It also stipulates that the spending limit must be combined with the primary surplus. Lula’s economic team still projects a primary surplus target of 0.5% in 2026 and 1% in 2026.

In 2022, the federal government accounts registered a primary surplus of R$54.1 billion in 2022. The result is the best since 2013, that is, in 9 years, when it was R$72.2 billion.

The government is also planning a public debt stabilization until 2026. This will be the last year of government of the current president, 77 years old.

Read below how Lula’s new spending cap will work: