The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), reported that, this Monday (14), party leaders will meet with house technicians to discuss the Senate amendments to the text of the new fiscal framework (PLP 93/23), which replaces the current spending ceiling. The rapporteur for the matter, Deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), should also participate in the meeting to decide on the project’s forwarding, still without a voting forecast.

The Chamber needs to analyze 15 Senate amendments to the text of the new fiscal regime. Among them is the exclusion of the expenditure limit of the Executive Branch from expenditures with the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District (FCDF) and with the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb).

According to an agreement with the leaders, the Chamber will also be able to vote, this week, on the Bill (PL) 2.370/19, on copyright. The text establishes rules for the publication on the Internet, without authorization, of works protected by copyright.

Regarding PL 334/23, which deals with payroll exemptions, Lira guaranteed that the proposal will not be included in the agenda. The PL extends until December 31, 2027 the payroll exemption for 17 sectors of the economy. The text amends Law 12,546/11, which provides for the benefit only until the end of the year. “This issue is with Congresswoman Any Ortiz [Cidadania-RS]in the Commission [de Desenvolvimento Econômico]”, said Arthur Lira.

emergency regime

Bills that had an emergency regime approved last week may be voted on this week in the plenary of the Chamber. Among them are PL 254/20, which changes the Law of Guidelines and Bases of Education (LDB) to provide for differentiated educational services for pregnant and lactating women. Deputy Talíria Petrone (PSOL-RJ) points out that it is important to guarantee the fulfillment of the rights of mothers and children. “This PL is fundamental because it guarantees the student the right to exercise both her breastfeeding process, which is also the baby’s right, and the right to a safe pregnancy, without losing the teaching-learning process”.

Another project that had a request for urgency approved and may go to the vote is the one that changes the Statute of Advocacy to allow oral support from the lawyer in the grievance regiment of the special appeal.

PL 3.126/23, which amends the Statute of Persons with Disabilities to protect the interests of those deporting burn sequelae, is ready to be voted on.

Another text that can be voted on is that of PL 2,597/19, which determines that the resources recovered in leniency agreements, when returned to the Union’s coffers, must be used for infrastructure works in public schools or for the acquisition of school transport vehicles. . Deputy Érika Kokay (PT-DF) comments that only part of the resources recovered, after crimes against the public administration, will be destined for education. “The policy that was harmed by an unlawful act, which gave rise to the leniency agreement, will receive part of the resources that were acquired, from the fines and the leniency agreement. The other part will be destined to education, because we have public policies hooked on each other”.

Regarding the proposal that creates the National Policy for Decent Work and Citizenship for the homeless population, the author of the proposal, deputy Érica Hilton (PSOL-SP) details that the objectives are the qualification, autonomy and social and economic inclusion of this public .

“This is a project that aims at respect, empathy, inclusion and autonomy of our brothers living on the streets who are often treated from the perspective of hate, stigma, prejudice, when they are families, children, the elderly, women, mothers who lost their jobs and opportunities, who live on the streets and need a responsible, empathetic and quality look”.

Still in the area of ​​education, PL 1,050/2021, which establishes a program of complementary classes for students in the last year of high school in state public schools for the National High School Examination (Enem), and PL 1,580 /2019, which includes the optional offer of the Spanish language subject from the sixth year of elementary school;

Bill 3,035/2020, which creates the Policy for Special and Inclusive Education, and PL 3,148/2023, which grants autonomy to indigenous, quilombola and rural communities to name the buildings of schools located in their territories can also be appreciated. , according to its history and traditions.

PL 2,725/2022 can also be voted on, which establishes a set of minimum rules for public transparency and social control in matters related to education. The leader of the Partido Novo, deputy Adriana Ventura, from São Paulo, reinforces the need for access to information of public interest, despite some tools already made available, with the Access to Information Law. “We need to make transparent the whole part of formulation, management and execution of public policies in the area of ​​education, because in the current legislation there are few express provisions on this subject”.

Deadline for provisional measures

Some provisional measures (MP) may expire this month if they are not approved. The most urgent is MP 1171/2023, which increases the remuneration of public servants and employees of the Federal Executive Branch by 9% and will expire on August 25th.

Until August 27, MP 1,171/2023 that changes the Individual Income Tax table must be voted on, in order not to lose its validity. The measure exempts the citizen who receives up to R$ 2,112 per month and starts to tax financial investments abroad made by Brazilians residing in the country.

*With Câmara de Notícias Agency and TV Câmara