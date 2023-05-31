Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) will be the rapporteur; minister Haddad will speak with party leaders about the project on the 5th (1st.jun)

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Tuesday (May 30, 2023) that the fiscal framework will pass through the Economic Affairs Commission before going to the House plenary. Going to commissions was a request of the Opposition.

The rapporteur of the new fiscal rule will be the senator Omar Aziz (PSD-MG), an ally of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Only in commission and after [vai] to the plenary”, Pacheco told reporters. “And as soon as it arrives in the plenary, we will treat it as a priority.”

Despite the “deviation”, Pacheco claims that the framework should be analyzed in plenary still in June. “If you stay for the penultimate or last week of June, there is no loss. The important thing is that this semester we can deliver a new tax regime for Brazil”.

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (no party-AP) expects the date of June 15th to have the new rule approved.

Pacheco also stated that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwill attend the meeting of Senate party leaders on June 5 to talk about the bill.

The fiscal framework was approved in the Chamber on the 3rd (May 23). There were 372 votes in favor, 108 against and one abstention. The approval was a demonstration of strength by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in addition to a victory for Lula and Haddad.

The new fiscal regime was sent by the government on April 18 to replace the spending cap rule. The milestone is based on the projected increase in tax collection and establishes as one of the objectives to stabilize the public debt by 2026, the last year of Lula’s administration.

The text aims to replace the spending ceiling, criticized by President Lula and by allies. The proposal was created after the government received permission from the House and Senate to spend R$ 170 billion beyond what is allowed by law in 2023.

