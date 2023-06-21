Leader of the Opposition criticizes the proposed rule and says that the Executive goes against the path of revenue growth

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), criticized this Wednesday (June 21, 2023) the fiscal framework of the government of Luia Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). For him, the rule will not last 1 year.

“We can’t get our fingerprint on which is clearly not going to survive the 1st year’ said Marino. “In the 1st year, next year, 2024 -look at my boldness-, the government will not meet the fiscal target. I hope I’m wrong. But the government will have difficulty zeroing the deficit in the 1st year“.

The senator made the statement during the session of the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) that analyzes and must vote on the report presented to the senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).

“So that we have this framework in place, in 2024, [para] the growth of the expense stays at 2%, approximately, we will have to grow 1% in the collection. There are BRL 227 billion to BRL 236 billion’ said Marino. “And what do we see? The government in the opposite direction“.

Marinho cited the government’s popular car program. He also spoke about the withdrawal of the milestone from education funds and the Federal District.

Aziz’s report included 3 amendments in relation to the text that was approved in the Chamber of Deputies. The senator withdrew Fundeb, the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District and spending on science, technology and innovation from the economic rule.

Another point included in the CAE was the creation of the Fiscal Modernization Committee. The institution of the organ is an idea defended by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and by the Ministries of Finance and Planning.

DEFICIT AND SURPLUS

One of the main goals of the government’s new fiscal rule is to reach 2026 with a surplus of 1% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). For this, the trajectory needs to start changing in 2023. According to the text, this year, the deficit would be 0.5% of GDP. In 2024, it would be necessary to reset it to 2025 to have a surplus of 0.5% of GDP.

The primary result will have a tolerance range of 0.25 percentage points, up or down. If the result is above the ceiling of the band, the surplus -limited to 0.25% of GDP- will be used by the government to finance investments. However, if the result is below the band, the increase in government spending is limited to 50% in the following year.

In addition, fiscal targets must be defined in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law). The base text also prohibits any primary expenditure from being removed from the target. The calculation of the relationship between the primary result and the ratio of gross debt to GDP will be carried out by the BC (Central Bank).