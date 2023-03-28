By Bernardo Caram

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Amid expectations about the disclosure of the proposed fiscal framework by the government, the Central Bank said that the relationship between the presentation of the text and the convergence of inflation to the targets is not direct, emphasizing that an improvement in expectations is fundamental to the behavior of prices.

The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), published this Tuesday, highlighted that the commitment to the execution of the fiscal package of the Ministry of Finance, already identified in the fiscal statistics and in the reencumbrance of fuels, attenuates the fiscal stimuli on the demand , reducing the risk of an increase in inflation in the short term.

“The Copom emphasized that there is no mechanical relationship between inflation convergence and the presentation of the fiscal framework, since the former remains conditional on the reaction of inflation expectations, public debt projections and asset prices,” he said.

The document considered that the materialization of a scenario with a solid and credible fiscal framework could lead to a more benign process of reducing inflation by reducing inflation expectations, uncertainty in the economy and the risk premium associated with domestic assets.

“The behavior of expectations is a fundamental aspect of the inflationary process, since it affects the definition of present and future prices and wages”, he said.

The BC decided to keep the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum in a meeting last week, without presenting a concrete sign about an eventual monetary easing ahead, contrary to expectations in the market and in the government for an indication of the moment when the cuts could start at the base interest rate.

Despite the already expected decision for the Selic level, last week’s statement was considered harsh as it did not bring any indication of possible relief in interest rates ahead, even amid signs of a global banking crisis, cooling of the credit market and measures adopted by the government to improve the fiscal result. The minutes also did not contain any indication in this regard.

After last week’s decision, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that the Central Bank’s statement was “very worrying” and stressed that decisions on interest rates could compromise the country’s fiscal situation.

