One of the guarantees presented in the proposal for a fiscal framework by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the public debt reduction. With all targets achieved, there is a projection that starts with R$80 billion this year, reaching R$360 billion by 2031. The objective is, according to analysts, an optimistic government with a functioning fiscal framework with good tax collection and fiscal stabilization in the country over the next 4 years.

With that, consequently, the interest rate would start to fall, and the government has debts related to the interest rate – the lower the interest rate, the less the amount the government must pay.

“In an ideal framework scenario, in the government’s view, the Selic rate of 13.75% falling to 4%, for example, the government would achieve this forecast savings”, explains Murillo Torelli, professor of financial and tax accounting at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie .

“The reduction with interest is a very optimistic scenario, considering that the interest rate is above 13%; for there to be this economy so fast, there would be a need to reduce it to 4%. It is a scenario that is unlikely to materialize and the downward trend is very low, considering the latest Copom decisions”, evaluates Gabriel Quintanilha, guest professor at FGV Direito Rio.

The proposed new fiscal rule creates a band of primary surplus – government savings revenue minus expenditure before paying interest on the debt – from year to year. To be achieved, the government intends to increase tax collection by R$ 150 billion, promising this without new taxes, only with a larger taxpayer base.

collection x expenses

Torelli warns that the proposal has been criticized for not presenting proposals for savings in expenses, only for an increase in revenue – an increase in revenue sufficient to cover public expenses and which are limited to 70%.

“Even if revenue does not increase as expected, expenses will increase with inflation in the period, which may make the target even more difficult to achieve; We are going to stop having a spending ceiling and have a spending floor, because the rule will always allow for a real increase in spending, with revenue or with inflation”, evaluates the Mackenzie’s teacher.

For Renan Pieri, from the Getúlio Vargas Foundation economist, this R$ 360 billion savings with interest happens if the government manages to reduce the risk premium, which is how much has to be paid to the investor who bought public bonds due to the perceived risk. of not receiving the money.

“The idea is that the new framework generates greater security for investors that the government would keep the debt stabilized and with this perception of lower risk, the interest paid by the government will also be lower, having an economy with the interest on the debt”explains Pieri.

Package goes to Congress

Haddad said that no “plan B” for the measures that the government will take to guarantee the targets of the fiscal framework