The incremental flat tax for employees remains in stand-by

Detaxation of overtime, thirteenth month payments and productivity bonuses. Payment of the advance tax. Gradual overcoming of IRAP. Stop the online sale of e-cigs. Rearrangement of car taxes. Stay in standby there incremental flat tax for employees.

These are some of the innovations introduced in the Chamber during the examination of the tax delegation. The changes focused on the first part of the provision, i.e. articles from 1 to 13, while the adjustments to the second part (from 13 to 20) and in particular on local taxes, collections and penaltiesare expected in the exam that will take place next week at Palazzo Madama.

