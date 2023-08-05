From the progressive reduction of Irpef to the heaviest thirteenths, from ‘premiums’ for model taxpayers to the payment of taxes with direct debit and the overcoming of the super stamp. With the go-ahead from the Chamber in the third reading, the fiscal delegation is law. Twenty-three articles in all, which will be followed within 24 months by the related implementing decrees. Here are the main news.

PROGRESSIVE IRPEF REDUCTION AND SINGLE RATE OBJECTIVE. The tax reform provides for the gradual reduction of personal income tax rates from four to three with the final goal of a single rate.

NO CRIMINAL SANCTIONS IF THE COMPANY COLLABORATE. Exclude tax penal sanctions, in particular those connected to the crime of misrepresentation, for companies that adhere to the collaborative fulfillment and that have behaved collaboratively and communicated in advance and exhaustively the existence of the related tax risks.

MORE TIME REFUNDS FOR MODEL TAXPAYERS. An amendment approved by the Senate Finance Committee provides for the strengthening of reward schemes for virtuous taxpayers, including the possible reduction in the repayment times of tax credits for taxpayers who have high levels of fiscal reliability also measured on the basis of the statistical-economic indicators used for the definition of the ISAs, the summary indices of fiscal reliability.

MORE MONEY WITH THIRTEENTH AND OVERTIME. Tax cuts on thirteenth month salaries and overtime. One of the amendments to the bill introduces, in place of the rates for income brackets, a substitute Irpef tax and related surtaxes on a reduced basis on wages paid as overtime that exceed a certain threshold and for income attributable to the thirteenth salary.

MINI-SHIELD FOR Scrooges STAYING ABROAD. In the next implementing decrees, the government will have to provide for the introduction of a collaborative compliance regime for natural persons who transfer their residence to Italy and for those who keep it abroad but possess in Italy, also through third parties or through trusts, an average total income equal to or greater than one million euros.

REDUCTION FOR TAX FULFILLMENTS. Reduced for tax compliance. An approved amendment envisages extending the forms of payment for tax obligations, also including direct debit to the bank account or other electronic payment instruments.

INDEPENDENT FEES IN INSTALLMENTS. Another novelty of the provision provides for the possibility of paying by installments the Irpef advances and balances and also of envisaging a “progressive and possible” reduction of the withholding tax.

SUPER STAMP TOWARDS GOODBYE. The bill also provides for “the eventual and progressive overcoming” of the super-vignette on large-engined diesel cars.

E-CIG, STRONG ON ONLINE SALES. Stretta e-cig and nicotine pouches: among the approved changes is the possibility of purchasing products online but only with delivery to a tobacconist or an e-cig shop to be indicated at the time of purchase on the web. The goal is to ensure greater control for the fight against the illicit market and for the protection of minors.

ATTACHMENT OF ACCOUNTS. Skip the automation of the attachment of accounts: some amendments approved in the Senate committee only provide for the rationalisation, computerization and simplification of the attachment procedure of financial reports, also through the introduction of application cooperation mechanisms starting from the phase of the out-of-court declaration of the third party without prejudice to the forms of protection provided for in favor of the debtor.

IT IS POSSIBLE TO ENTRUST THE COLLECTION OF DECAPED DOCUMENTS TO PRIVATE PEOPLE. It will be possible to entrust the collection of the notices that have lapsed because they have passed 5 years from the issue but have been repaid in the presence of new income and assets to private subjects. Collectors will be selected through a public tender procedure and will receive payment of a commission as a percentage of the amount collected.

IRPEF PAYABLES, NO SANCTIONS IF PA IS IN DEBT. In adopting the decrees implementing the fiscal delegation, the government will have to evaluate the possibility of not applying sanctions and/or interest for non-payments of Irpef duly declared in respect of subjects who have credits towards the public administration.

DIGITAL TAX JUDGMENTS IN DATABASES OPEN TO ALL. The digital tax judgments present in the databases of the Courts of Tax Justice will be accessible to all citizens in order to guarantee equality of the parties in judgment and the right of defence.