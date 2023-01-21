In a complicated financial economic scenario, where despite not having a tax reform, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) projects an increase in tax collection for Mexico in 2023, businessmen must be attentive to correct compliance with the treasury to avoid risks are sanctions.

1. Consult the Tax Opinion before the SAT

With the RFC and password (Clave CIEC), you can consult the taxpayer’s Tax Opinion before the SAT

If it is negative, it is recommended to follow up, clarify if it is not appropriate or comply with the obligations detected as non-compliance.

2. Review the Tax Mailbox

The Tax Mailbox is the means of communication between the SAT and the taxpayers. There are 2 types of notices Communications and Notifications.

Communications are news, SAT news, invitations or invoice cancellation notices.

Notifications can be requirements, initiation of electronic reviews, follow-up on requests for refunds of credit balances or fines.

3. Verification of Suppliers on the SAT Black List

Through some technological tool and/or the accounting software of the companies, it is possible to check if any supplier of the company has been published as Companies that Invoice Simulated Operations (EFOS), known as the SAT blacklist.

Recommendations: