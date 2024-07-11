Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 22:29

Fiscal consolidation measures, increased productivity and investment in the education system should support future growth in France, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in a report released this Wednesday, 10.

In the document, the OECD projects that French gross domestic product (GDP) growth should slow to 0.8% in 2024, before accelerating again to 1.3% in 2025, when it will be supported by the improvement in the global economic scenario and increased consumption. French inflation, meanwhile, is expected to cool to 2.3% in 2024 and fall to 2% in 2025.

To increase this growth in the future, the French government will need to make additional efforts to consolidate the fiscal situation and “reduce public debt significantly,” the OECD points out. The organization suggests some measures such as reviewing spending and ceilings and making compliance with the debt ceiling mandatory, in addition to curbing social subsidies and public administration salaries.

Another point advocated by the OECD to help future growth is to optimize productivity by strengthening the labor market, for example, by encouraging the participation of older people or expanding services that allow greater female participation.