Senator states that Planalto should aim to cut expenses to achieve fiscal goals and not insist on increasing taxes

The senator Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB) said this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) that the federal government needs to adjust its speech about increasing revenue and focusing on cutting expenses. According to Efraim, fiscal balance is built through this balance, but it is much more comfortable to demand an increase in revenue than to promote a reduction in costs.

“The government must be aware that fiscal balance is not achieved only on the revenue side. It’s very good that you say that you need to raise more money to implement public policies and increase taxes. Calm down, there’s the expense side, you have to think about how am I going to reduce expenses, reduce costs?”asks the senator.

Participating in the Telebrasil Summit 2023 event, the senator said that Casa Alta is united to carry out a tax reform that makes life easier for Brazilian citizens. However, Efraim argues that the government is detached from this vision and focuses more on beating its economic projections than on simplifying taxation.

“Tax reform is to make life easier for those who produce, those who undertake, those who pay the tax, not those who collect it. Tax reform is not to solve the government’s life”he declared.

Efraim demanded that the tax collection measures proposed by the government need to be linked to a set of measures that somehow reduce the tax burden on the population. The senator gave as an example the taxation of profits and dividends. “Just getting worse without compensating the other side isn’t enough. This way it doesn’t even happen.”.

Recently, the government suffered a defeat that moves in the direction explained by Efraim. Last week, the Ministry of Finance had to request the withdrawal of the request for urgent processing of the bill that ends the deduction of JCP (interest on own capital) from the IRPJ (Personal Income Tax) calculation base. Legal) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit), as I knew that it would not be approved in the proposed manner.

