Animals are not only companions, they also become family, that’s why a young man when his pet is denied entry to the food place, chooses to eat on the floor outside the restaurant with his dog.

The touching moment was shared by the “itspugbertha” account on the TikTok platform along with the description, “A message to all places that do not accept pets”.

During the recording it can be seen that the man is eating on the sidewalk of the place, because the pug was not allowed to enter the food establishment, and not to leave him alone sat next to him outside to keep him company.

In the clip “It’s Pug Bertha” he pointed out, “Like when you go to breakfast and they tell you that you can’t come with your pet.”

However, there are many places where animals are not allowed to enter, so it can be a bit difficult for owners since they want to spend time with their pets, and since these types of rules exist, it is uncomfortable, like this user who preferred eat outside to leave your dog alone.

The video was filled with comments, among which Internet users pointed out, “There are children who are more relaxed and mischievous than the dogs themselves and let them pass”, “Sometimes, puppies are better educated than some people.”

However, there were also those who pointed out that the rules of the establishments must be respected, since not everyone likes animals or eats near them.

We recommend you read:

Dogs are usually considered man’s best friends, for which they deserve all the love like any other being, their masters always want them to be well, so, seeing the contempt of the owner of the place, they denied him entry she stayed outside by his side, for she would not abandon him.