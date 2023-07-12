The list of firsts for Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 is impressive!
Another fun automotive party is planned this weekend, namely the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It once started as a rich man’s party with some cool racing cars and classics, but grew into a huge event. One with a lot of influence, because car manufacturers don’t want to miss Goodwood for the world.
Partly for this reason, they also bring news. A lot of news. And partly because of that we send our tall presenter to the land of fried fish, Marmite and Black Pudding.
Firsts Goodwood 2023
The number of cars making their debut is unprecedented. We have put together a list of the novelties and there are quite a few. Some cars have already been revealed digitally, but not yet ‘live’. It is now also possible for the first time to see the Aston Martin DB12 in real life for the first time, just like the BMW i5.
- AIM EV Concept
- Alpine A290_B
- Aston Martin Valour
- Aston Martin DB12
- Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider
- Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro
- Bentley Speed Six Continuation Series
- Bentley Batur
- BMW 5 Series
- BMW i5
- Caterham Project V
- Ferrari KC23
- Ford Mustang GT4
- Ford Mustang Mach-E (off road thing)
- Genesis G90 (for Europe at least)
- Hi Phi Y
- HiPhi Z
- Hyundai Ioniq 5N
- Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
- Kia EV9
- Lamborghini Diablo Eccentrica (restomod)
- Lamborghini Revuelto
- Lamborghini ‘Iron Lynx’ LMdh (hypercar racer for Le Mans)
- Lotus Emira i4
- Lotus Eletre
- Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima
- Maserati Levante V8 Ultima
- MG 4 X Power
- MG EX4 Concept
- McLaren 750S
- McLaren Solus GT
- McMurtry Sperling Pure
- MG Cyberstar
- Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina
- pole star 3
- Porsche Mission X Concept
- Singer DLS Turbo Concept
The list is undoubtedly not yet final. We will of course provide this overview with an update if there is more news.
Of course there will also be a lot of racing at Goodwood. The legendary hill climb is the highlight of the weekend. The You can view the full list of participants here.
This article Firsts at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.
#Firsts #Goodwood #Festival #Speed
Leave a Reply