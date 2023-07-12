The list of firsts for Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023 is impressive!

Another fun automotive party is planned this weekend, namely the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It once started as a rich man’s party with some cool racing cars and classics, but grew into a huge event. One with a lot of influence, because car manufacturers don’t want to miss Goodwood for the world.

Partly for this reason, they also bring news. A lot of news. And partly because of that we send our tall presenter to the land of fried fish, Marmite and Black Pudding.

Firsts Goodwood 2023

The number of cars making their debut is unprecedented. We have put together a list of the novelties and there are quite a few. Some cars have already been revealed digitally, but not yet ‘live’. It is now also possible for the first time to see the Aston Martin DB12 in real life for the first time, just like the BMW i5.

AIM EV Concept

Alpine A290_B

Aston Martin Valour

Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

Bentley Speed ​​Six Continuation Series

Bentley Batur

BMW 5 Series

BMW i5

Caterham Project V

Ferrari KC23

Ford Mustang GT4

Ford Mustang Mach-E (off road thing)

Genesis G90 (for Europe at least)

Hi Phi Y

HiPhi Z

Hyundai Ioniq 5N

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Kia EV9

Lamborghini Diablo Eccentrica (restomod)

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini ‘Iron Lynx’ LMdh (hypercar racer for Le Mans)

Lotus Emira i4

Lotus Eletre

Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima

Maserati Levante V8 Ultima

MG 4 X Power

MG EX4 Concept

McLaren 750S

McLaren Solus GT

McMurtry Sperling Pure

MG Cyberstar

Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina

pole star 3

Porsche Mission X Concept

Singer DLS Turbo Concept

The list is undoubtedly not yet final. We will of course provide this overview with an update if there is more news.

Of course there will also be a lot of racing at Goodwood. The legendary hill climb is the highlight of the weekend. The You can view the full list of participants here.

