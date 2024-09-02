The Metal Gear Solid series is experiencing a real resurgence thanks to the launch of Master Collection Vol. 1 and the imminent arrival on PC and consoles of the remake of the third chapter in the series, one of the most beloved by fans ever.

The well-known company First4Figuresknown globally for creating detailed video game figures of sacred figures such as Spyro, The Legend of Zelda and Okamihas decided to pay homage to the third chapter of the series by creating an exclusive figurine that will bring a tear to a good portion of the users’ eyes.

As we can see on the company’s official website, the Big Boss figurine celebrates the ending of the PS2 title, where our Snake must say goodbye to his mentor forever. This touching moment, which has remained in the history of video games, is remembered through the military salute by our protagonist: an exclusive version of the figurine adds the tombstone package dedicated to The Boss.

The price of the figure, depending on the version selected, starts from 430 dollars up to the record figure of 672 dollars. The Early Bid campaign will last for another 27 days, after which the price will rise further, reaching the record figure of $731 for the most exclusive version. For those interested, know that the figurine will be available in the second half of 2025.

This is certainly a good strategy in order to present the return of the beloved Snake Eater: that Q3 2025 is the designated period for the release of the long-awaited remake?