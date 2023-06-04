This weekend, the Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda defended through their social networksThe construction of lines 4, 5 and 6 of the Nuevo León metro. According to his words, this means of transportation will be first world and will benefit more than 150,000 inhabitants of the Monterrey metropolitan area.

“The 3 subway lines that we are contracting in Nuevo León are first-world projects that will not affect any lane of our roads,” the president wrote on both Twitter and Facebook.

Similarly, the governor explained that in the European mobility system, public transport is privileged by removing streets and lanes to reduce traffic, because many of the countries on this continent are small and have a high population density. While in the United States there are wide streets and avenues so that each inhabitant can travel in their own car. However, the president assures that Nuevo León can have the best of both worlds.

“Nuevo León can achieve the best of both worlds and that is what we are doing. UNITING THE BEST OF BOTH PROJECTS ”, the president reiterated after his brief explanation.

Similarly, he argued that vehicular traffic in the metropolitan area of ​​Nuevo León will not be solved with more streets. “WE NEED TO EXPAND THE METRO, REHABILITATE THE ECOVÍA AND MANY FIRST WORLD TRUCKS”, she emphasized.

According to samuel garcia90 percent of the inhabitants of the metropolitan area are in favor of lines 4, 5 and 6 of the metro.

“We are going to favor public transport with 3 new metro lines that will benefit 150 to 200 thousand people without removing the current lanes. And to all this we will add new trucks with HIGH TECHNOLOGY AND INCLUSIVE ”, he explained.