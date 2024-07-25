Paris (dpa)

The Paris 2024 Olympics witnessed the breaking of the first world and Olympic record in women’s shooting competitions by South Korean Lim Si-hyun.

In the women’s individual recurve shooting competition, Seohyun scored 694 points out of 720 to break the world and Olympic records.

Si-hyun broke the Olympic record of 680 points set by her compatriot An Sun at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the world record of 692 points set by Kang Chaeyoung at the 2019 World Championships, and the South Korean team improved its Olympic record by scoring 2,046 points.