19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev, who attacked gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan, gave his first testimony during interrogation after an incident in an educational institution. The words of the detainee are quoted by the publication Baza…

Galyaviev said that he realized himself as a god about two months ago. “And in the summer, a monster began to wake up in me, specifically. I started to hate everyone. I’ve always hated everyone and started to hate even more, ”he said.

The detainee also said that having proclaimed himself a god, he told his mother about this, while in a conversation with investigators, he notes that he has no parents. “This is the first time I said this to my mom, I don’t have a mom, I just call her“ you ”. She’s not my mother. I have no parents, I hate you all. I do not have a mother, I have given up everything. The woman who gave birth to me is not a mother. There is no mom or dad, I never called them that, ”concluded Galyaviev.

The incident occurred in gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan on the morning of May 11. It was reported that two young men participated in the attack: they entered the educational institution with weapons and started shooting. At the same time, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied information about two participants in the armed attack on the school.

According to the latest data, during the shooting at the school, seven children and a teacher were killed, 20 people were injured.

May 12 has been declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the parents of the deceased children and wished the victims a speedy recovery. The head of state also gave a number of instructions after the emergency.