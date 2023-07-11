There are films that have remained very present in the hearts of people, one of them is Charlie and the chocolate factory, tape that introduced us to iconic movie characters. For that reason, it has been decided to make a prequel to the star character, willy wonkawhich will show the origins of the most famous confectioner in the European region.

In order for users’ excitement to grow, the site known as People has gotten an exclusive, and so I distribute the first image of the actor Timothée Chalamet and Hugh grant as a oompa loompa. Thus having a fresh air of the appearance that the previous actors gave him, but at the same time preserving the extravagant image that many know.

Here you can see it:

In addition, within a few minutes the first video trailer has been released:

This is what the director of the film says about reinventing the story:

I didn’t want to reinvent those things because it looked like the ’71 movie had created these incredibly durable iconic looks. What she wanted this movie to be was like a companion piece to that movie. If you imagine those people in that world 25 years earlier, that was my initial process. Eventually, he would become that person and that factory.

Remember that wonka premieres the next December 15 in theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: These types of stories look good to celebrate Christmas, so its premiere in December is not something unreasonable. We’ll see if he does it up to other greats in the business.