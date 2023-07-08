Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

Split

For the first time since the new “problem wolf” regulation came into force, a wolf has been shot in Salzburg. He is said to have torn several sheep.

Salzburg – Again and again wolves and bears in Central Europe caused concerns among hikers, farmers and residents. For the first time since the new wolf shooting regulation (or “problem wolf regulation”, as the state of Salzburg calls it) came into effect on July 1, a wolf was shot on Saturday (July 8) in Pinzgau, Austria.

The animal was killed by a hunter in the Hochkönig and Steinernes Meer area, reports that State of Salzburg in a press release. It was then taken to a wildlife research institute in Vienna for further study. According to the report, more than 30 sheep and lambs have been killed in the Hochkönig and Steinernes Meer area in the past two months. In Vienna, it is now to be determined whether the wolf who was shot was the same one that had already been found to have several cracks.

New “problem wolf regulation”: First wolf shot in Salzburg

In Austria and Switzerland, the wolf, which is strictly protected in the EU, was increasingly targeted by hunters. As in Carinthia, Tyrol and Lower Austria, since July 1st, Upper Austria has also been permitted to shoot wolves by ordinance, which are held responsible for killing livestock such as sheep or goats, for example.

“The ordinance works and that is important. We do everything to ensure that the animals on our alpine pastures are safe from problem wolves again. This is vital for our rural agriculture. If the alpine pastures were not cultivated, this habitat would be lost for everyone. We would like to thank the hunters on site for their commitment and support,” say Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek and Agricultural Councilor Josef Schwaiger.

Wolf shot in Salzburg: investigation should confirm identity

Hubert Stock, the wolf officer of the state of Salzburg, meanwhile checked and confirmed compliance with the regulation. According to Stock, if it is not the wolf that killed the grazing animals, the hunt must be continued.

In Tyrol there was excitement about an alleged wolf sighting on Saturday, reports salzburg24.at. A wolf has been reported on the outskirts of Innsbruck. However, the state veterinary medicine was unable to clarify through the images whether it was actually a wolf. ÖVP Deputy Mayor Johannes Anzengruber assured that the city area would be combed by the hunters.

In Bavaria, too, a controversial wolf regulation came into force on May 1, 2023, thanks to which the shooting of wolves is to be made easier.