The news that appeared today, Wednesday 28 August, in the weekly Diva and Woman if it were confirmed it would certainly cause a stir. This is the rumour according to which Antonella Mosetti And Nicholas Bettarini would be a “couple“.

rumors of flirtation between Mosetti and Bettarini Junior

The well-known showgirl is apparently spending a holiday in the company of her son Simona Ventura. The hype surrounding this possible new relationship comes from the fact that Mosetti herself, now seventeen years ago, had a story with the young personal trainer’s father, while he was still married to the famous presenter.

“Sensational: Mosetti, first the father, now the son. 17 years after Bettarini, with Antonella now there is the young Niccolò”.

Of course, it is also possible that it is simply a “paparazzi shot” and that the two found themselves alone in the same location in the company of mutual friends.

Antonella Mosetti at the time of her relationship with Bettarini Senior: “Simona Ventura got angry and gave me a nasty face”

These are the words of Mosetti released to GossipBlog who remembers how her story with Stefano Bettarini began:

“Bettarini and I start dating, but first I leave Davide Lippi, who had betrayed me. And what does Davide do to get revenge? He calls Ventura and tells her everything. Stefano and Simona had been over for years. And yet she calls me into her dressing room and gives me a rude face: ‘He’s still my husband, the father of my children’.”

And again:

“I didn’t have a flirt, but a 7-8 month relationship with Stefano. I wasn’t one of his nightly lovers, also because I’ve never been one of anyone’s. I’ve always had few and long relationships. He knows very well who I am. In the House certain synergies are created and you say things that you think won’t be heard. He took the microphone away, he wanted to act cool, like men do after soccer. Stefano is a great friend of mine, I have great respect for him”.

All that remains for us to do is wait for the reactions of those directly involved.