The crowd from Montpellierains celebrates France, world champion at the 2018 World Cup on the Place de la Comedie in Montpellier (Hérault), July 15, 2018. Illustrative photo. (GUILLAUME BONNEFONT / MAXPPP)

This morning I can’t wait to see each other again. It’s gonna be scary, weird, but what can I wait for us to meet again. There will be a lot of modesty at the start, reserve, restraint. Fear, modesty, again, as at the beginning, as if I had never existed, as if I had landed in your lives. It will be the unknown. As you loved me before, you relied on others, they were there, to the rescue, you liked to lose your self, you even liked to be drowned, you liked to disappear, in the middle of nothing, at the base of everything.

But then you will remember. You will remember Sundays at the end of the afternoon in July, the makeup on your cheeks, the flags. You, him, them, all the same, all together. You will remember how good it feels to be stuck together, and to sing, often out of tune, together. You will remember how good it feels to break your voice for moments that are worth it. We are world champion. You will remember how good it is to be together. For music, for sport, for life, walk-in, any occasion.

As it is good to be one, we are lucky, all for a single personal pronoun, is not it? To go where the other is going, to stay late, to love each other early. To say when we don’t agree, to cry out when we are unanimous. The strength, the hope, the rage, the joy, the tears, we all lived it together.

This morning I am one, I am you, and everyone else together. This morning I am the crowd and I wish you a good … I wish you all short, I am waiting for you, I can not wait to see you again.