The first winter ascent of K2, the second highest peak on the planet (8 611 m) after Everest and the only “8 000 “which had never been climbed in winter, was completed on Saturday January 16 by a team of 10 Nepalese climbers. “It’s a huge feat, it’s a very complicated mountain”, reacted on franceinfo Eric Loizeau, French navigator and mountaineer nicknamed “The Captain”. K2, in the Karakoram massif, on Pakistan’s border with China, is one of the most feared on the planet. More than 80 people died there while attempting its ascent. The latest is a Spaniard, Segio Mingote, who died on Saturday hours after the Nepalese team reached the top. He was not part of this group but of another team which was preparing another attempt.

franceinfo: Why did it take so long to see a successful winter climb attempt at K2?

Eric Loizeau: It is a very complicated mountain, it is already practically the most difficult “8000” to climb in summer. And in winter, it is subject to very complicated weather with always a lot of wind, which means cold. There have been a lot of fatalities of climbers on the way up or down. Compared to Everest, it’s a bit harder. The complicated and very dangerous part is located practically at the top. It is a kind of corridor which is subject to avalanches and serac falls [“Bottleneck”, un passage étroit et fortement incliné], while on Everest, the most complicated part is at the beginning.

Were the conditions favorable for this expedition?

Yes, it was sunny and there was no wind. This is important because it is what accentuates the cold and destabilizes. Wind is the enemy in the mountains. [Dans le Karakoram, il peut atteindre les 200 km/h. Les températures peuvent descendre jusqu’à -60°C sur les parties sommitales.] It is winter, so they must have been cold, however I don’t have the impression that there was a lot of snow, it’s an advantage because it limits avalanches. But anyway, it’s a considerable achievement.

The team consisted of ten Nepalese, including Nirmal Puja and Mingma Gyalje Sherpa. Are the Nepalese physically advantaged?

Yes and no. They were born at 4000 meters, so they have an advantage in acclimatization. But above 8000, they are in the same state as us, they have the same problems vis-a-vis the pressure, the cold or the lack of oxygen. I’m sure they made the ascent with oxygen. In winter, it seems very complicated to do it without.