Daily newspaper Fidelity recently decided to stop using the word white to indicate a light skin color. Where necessary, that newspaper will no longer write about white and black people, but about white and black people.

The call to replace white with white has been heard for some time. The underlying reason is that white would sound positive in a comparison of whites and blacks, which automatically gives black a negative connotation. The combination of white and black would be fairer, because both are neutral.

The journalistic website Villamedia made a tour of various media editors to ask how they got on this. Switched to white / black are now the Volkskrant, NOS, RTL, het General Journal, The Financial Timesthe ANP and Villamedia itself.

The Telegraph declared itself an opponent of racism in early 2021, but the newspaper distances itself from “the radical and racial agenda of identity politics”. The choice for white would be an expression of this and that is why this daily newspaper sticks to white in some cases.

What about NRC? According to Villamedia, the Stijlboek NRC Handelsblad stated emphatically in 2000: “We do not write about white people, but about white people.” That is not entirely correct, at least not completely. The Style Book then also contained the entry ‘Indication of skin color and race’. With the sentence: “We only mention someone’s ethnic origin if it is relevant to the message or for better understanding.” In the NRC Code, the successor to the Style Book, has become this: “We approach citizens as individuals and do not routinely state the ethnic origin or skin color of persons.” The choice wit-White is left to the editors, but white people is clearly up to the mark winning hand.

Pale, depigmented skin

Let’s go all the way back to the beginning: does white indeed have a different emotional value than white? And is white really a color? De Dikke Van Dale distinguishes seven meanings for white. You will read example sentences such as ‘sanding brasswork white’ (‘mirroring, shining’), ‘the fields are white’ (‘they are flooded’) and ‘a white skin’. The latter example sentence is included with the meaning: ‘bright white, light-colored (whether or not glossy)’.

This immediately answers the question of whether white is a color. Yes, although probably few people will ask for clear paint in a store. Anyone who googles this will automatically end up with “clear coat”, even if it is colorless.

With regard to white, Van Dale mentions the tenth meaning: ‘people with a naturally pale, pigment-poor skin, ethnographically belonging to the (descendants of) European peoples’. Subsequently, this dictionary, which serves as an arbiter in both court cases and parliamentary debates, refers to white people in white people. Read: they are equal.

Hijacking by radicals

In practice, this has not been the case for several years now: those decisions by Trouw and other newspapers do not come out of the blue. From a linguistic point of view, this has a special effect, namely a reversal in the emotional values ​​of white and white. The fact that NRC decreed in 2000 “We do not write about white people, but about white people” is because the designation white people was then regarded as affective and activist. I am one of the compilers of that style guide and I can still remember the discussions about this entry. De Telegraaf now opts for white because it wants to stay away from radical and racial identity politics, but in fact white is increasingly hijacked by radicals. Think of the New Year’s wish “Happy white 2023” that White Lives Matter projected on the Erasmus Bridge during New Year’s Eve.

N word

Some readers will now think and maybe even shout: but for me white is and remains a neutral word! Based on previous cases, you can predict that this will not continue. When the discussions about the n-word arose at the beginning of the century, I also said: I don’t feel this is offensive, for me it is a neutral word. Yet I gradually started using it less, because why should I continue if others say that they do find it offensive? Now this word also evokes an uneasy feeling in me. So that change in emotional value is ingrained. So much so that I wrote the n-word abbreviation above.

There are also historical examples. In the seventeenth century governments thought smous was such a neutral word that they used it in decrees. Later this became Jews. Then Israelites and Hebrews. Then Jewish people. And then Jews again, capitalized or not. Today, the incubation period for such a change in sentiment is about fifteen years.

Back to white versus white: we see that they have exchanged pennies. White was first activist and is now perceived as neutral by more and more people, white was neutral at first but will increasingly be embraced by the extreme right.

That will still cause some headaches for right-wing activists who use the nickname White Wappies. Alliterates nicely, yes, but now makes White Wappy already going up.

