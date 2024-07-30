A tragic accident has ended the young woman’s life Ksenia Vodyanitskaya23, hours after her wedding. The newlywed fell from the 15th-floor window of the apartment she shared with her husband Kirill, 24, on their wedding night.

Falling from 15th floor on wedding night: Ksenia Vodyanitskaya’s story

Ksenia, who had recently celebrated her dream of love with Cyrilhad shared some photos of the wedding on social media, happy and radiant. However, what was supposed to be a night of joy turned into a misfortune: the young woman, nakedshe was leaning against the window of their apartment in St.Pietroburgo when she fell into the void.

Kirill immediately called for help and rushed to look for his wife. The police, who intervened immediately, questioned the young man, initially suspecting his involvement in the fall. However, the young man, visibly shocked and distressed by the loss, denied any accusa. After a thorough investigation, authorities concluded that Ksenia’s fall was accidental.

The young woman, recently graduated in Veterinary medicinehad wanted a ceremony for a few close friends, with a simple exchange of vows. The celebrations ended in a restaurant with family and a few friends. His disappearance left an unfillable void among friends and relatives, who described the couple as in love and happy. According to local newspapers and testimonies from friends and relatives, there were no problems in the couple’s relationship. Kirill loved the beautiful wife and there is no evidence that he could have intentionally caused her death.

What was supposed to be an unforgettable day of joy and love turned into a heartbreaking event that deeply shook the community. The loss of Xenia It is shocking in its absurdity. A tragic reminder of the fragility of life and how quickly a moment of happiness can turn into horror and change the course of one’s existence forever.

