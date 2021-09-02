“Do I have a criminal face then?” A woman in her fifties, in pink sweater and black leggings, reacts rather surprised when she is stopped by two police officers near the pedicure shop. They want to search her for weapons.

“Is that just okay?”

One of the officers explains that the shopping center and the surrounding area has been designated a “security risk area” – and that a search is therefore allowed, yes.

Resignedly, the woman spreads her arms. “Okay, but no cameras.”

Last Thursday, the Waterlandplein in Amsterdam-Noord was the setting for a much-discussed trial. For the first time in more than seven years, the Amsterdam police searched random passers-by for the weapons. With this measure, Mayor Femke Halsema hopes to combat the increasing knife violence among young people.

The controls were preceded by a long political struggle. Unlike elsewhere in the country, preventive frisking is extremely sensitive in Amsterdam. Halsema’s predecessor Eberhard van der Laan stopped the random weapons checks in 2014; they would hardly be a deterrent because the penalties for gun ownership are low.

A left-wing majority in the city council strongly opposes it. They point out that preventive frisking costs the police a lot of time and money and yields little: research shows that on average ten to fifteen weapons are found per thousand searched. Above all, say the opponents, gun controls lead to ethnic profiling: the above-average stopping of citizens with a migration background. The left-wing council, led by GroenLinks, even put in black-and-white in the coalition agreement that preventive frisking would no longer take place in Amsterdam.

Drillrap crews

Mayor Halsema, who is responsible for safety and public order, thinks otherwise. Together with police chief Frank Paauw, she is concerned about the knife violence in the city, especially between rival drillrap crews in Amsterdam Zuidoost, which has cost the lives of several young Amsterdammers in recent years. If weapons controls help in the fight against this, even if it is a little, then so be it.

So Halsema bypasses the council and uses her special powers as mayor to reintroduce preventive body searches. However, because of its political sensitivity, she has covered the measure with all kinds of checks and guarantees. For example, it is emphatically a trial that will last only a month and will take place in a limited number of neighborhoods in the city. Afterwards, the municipal research bureau OIS asks local residents about their experiences and sense of security. On the basis of that investigation, Halsema decides whether the city will continue with the ‘targeted weapons checks’, as the search is now called.

Halsema’s most discussed concession to the council: ‘citizen observers’ who are allowed to come to every check to see whether the police actually check randomly and not based on skin colour, age or gender.

This sparked anger among police unions, which observers see as a vote of no confidence. And so the searching officers on the Waterlandplein this afternoon are not only being watched by three civilian observers, but also by an envoy from the police unions, Xander Simonis. “We also make an evaluation,” says Simonis, chairman of the ANPV union. “The same applies with those civilian observers, you bring in anti-police people. While a safer Amsterdam does depend on this trial.”

Folder with explanation

In the shopping centre, the checks are generally friendly. The officers – in pairs on the corners of the square – stop every fifth person. The searched citizens are initially a bit surprised, but usually understand the controls. Afterwards, they are given a leaflet with an explanation.

After an hour the counter is at zero weapons – perhaps unsurprisingly in a large square in broad daylight and officers who are not exactly hidden. “When you see such a police force, you turn around for a while,” says an officer.

When the agents move to the parking lot behind the shopping center, it’s a hit. A friendly gentleman in his sixties turns out to have a small decorative dagger with a curved sheath in the glove compartment of his Mercedes. “Must belong to the previous owner,” he tells the officers. “I just bought this car.”

“Possession of this dagger is not allowed here,” said the officer. “There is a knife ban in this area.”

The knife is confiscated, the man is fined. He keeps his good mood. “I’ve lived in the Netherlands for 34 years, and this is the first time I’ve been checked for weapons,” he tells the officers as he gets back into his car. “You should be doing this every week. No, every day!”

The observers can follow it all quietly. That does not apply to Jair Schalkwijk of Control Alt Delete, an organization against police violence and ethnic profiling, who is also on site. He is summoned by a cop to stand across the street.