After a few months of waiting, finally Fire Emblem: Engage will be coming to consoles nintendoswitch of many fans who have been thirsty for another installment since Three Houses. And although there are still a few hours left before it is released, the additional paid content that will arrive for those who decide to purchase the season pass has already been detailed.

Wave 1 of the Expansion Pass focuses on skins and accessories that will be available through the Boutique in the Somniel. If you clear the first map, you’ll also get a silver card that gives you 30% off the armory and item shop. So, just like with other games like Xenobladethe story expansion will probably arrive until next year.

Specifically, what will come is the following:

–Boots

–Seraph Robe

–Energy Drop

–Spirit Dust

–Secret Book

–Speedwing

–Goddess Icon

–Dracoshield

–Talisman

Remember that the game is released on January 20.

via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It’s kind of sad knowing that there will be paid content long before the game comes out, but hey, this was also done by Zelda: Breath of the Wild at the time and there weren’t many complaints about it.