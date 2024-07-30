Juarez City.- The first ballot boxes with votes from the Ciudad Juárez election to renew the board of directors of the eighth section of the IMSS workers union arrived tonight.

After 9 pm the first batch of votes arrived from Family Medicine Unit number 61 of Pronaf.

The collection is carried out at the facilities of the National Union of Social Security Workers Section VIII Chihuahua on Vicente Guerrero and López Mateos Avenue.

According to the explanations given by the union members who are carrying the ballot boxes, the packages of 14 family medicine units, three hospitals, four daycare centers and the Social Security store will be delivered here in Ciudad Juárez.

The vote counting process is underway tonight and the first results are expected to be announced tomorrow, Tuesday.