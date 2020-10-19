M.ichael Schiumo is a teenager from New York with the satisfying number of 124,000 followers on Tiktok. In the videos on his profile he presents himself thoughtfully with gently tinted eyelashes, sentences like “How fucked up is your country?” Light up above his head – anecdotes from the experience of a homosexual youth or a hint that child marriage is still legal in America whereas women in Congress are not allowed to wear sleeveless shirts? A short video entitled “Sorry Republicans, but we’re going to win this” and a picture gallery showing Joe Bidens and John F. Kennedy’s confidently smiling grandchildren, the stepdaughter of Kamala Harris and the politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, was viewed almost a million times. Idol for many young internet users. The interweaving of political and forgotten my homework content looks quite natural with him.

More than fifteen million Americans have turned eighteen since the last presidential election in 2016. Your problems have multiplied over the past few months. Concerns about priceless academic education, their professional future, the consequences of climate change, racial discrimination and political failure have not eclipsed the pandemic, but deepened it, and Covid-19 is causing new fears to grow. For many years, very few people voted on their political future. The “Youth Voters” have been considered a tired group of voters since the 1980s.

According to the latest youth study by Harvard University, which is considered an important indicator of the younger generation’s voting decision, the eighteen to twenty-nine year olds are determined to vote for the first time this fall. 63 percent of those surveyed said they would definitely vote – 16 percent more than before Donald Trump took office. According to the results of the study, young voters rate Trump’s economic policy less than their elders during the crisis. In the congressional elections two years ago, the high turnout of the younger generation came as a surprise, when schoolchildren and students were fighting against its gun laws and the widespread ignorance in a country that at that time had to lament a school attack every month.