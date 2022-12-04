As you probably already know, BioWare is working on a new Dragon Age. Although the details of this installment are still a mystery, a few moments ago, as part of the announcements that took place on Dragon Age Day, The developers shared the first video look at the next installment in the series..

At the beginning of the year the existence of a new Dragon Age game was revealed. Then, in February, his name was confirmed, and the last piece of information to be released came in October, when it was announced that dreadwolf It had entered its alpha phase of development. Now, Today, the key cinematic of this title has been shared.

Just as they could see the progress of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf it’s quite interesting, and gives us a small idea of ​​the type of game that awaits us. However, it is important to mention that we still do not have more information about this installment, and considering that they entered the alpha phase not long ago, then we will have to wait even longer before this title reaches our hands. On related topics, here you can see the new posters of Dragon Age: Absolution.

Despite only being a cinematic, this preview of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf paints a positive picture for the future of the series. Similarly, after the failure of mass effect andromeda Y Anthemthis project could well remedy the studio’s damaged public image.

Via: Official statement