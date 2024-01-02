Matteo Arnaldi started 2024 in the best way by winning his first match, he qualified for the round of 16 of the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, Australia, overcoming after a hard-fought match, 6-7 6-4 7-6, the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. The twenty-two-year-old tennis player from Sanremo made a notable leap in the world rankings in 2023, he is currently at number 44 in the ATP ranking, and made a fundamental contribution to Italy's historic triumph in the Davis Cup. The match against Fucsovics, number 59 in the world, was complicated, it started yesterday and was suspended due to rain with the Hungarian leading by a set and 1-0 in the second half of the game. The match at the restart turned into a real battle, with the Sanremo player prevailing after more than three hours of play. The tie break of the first set was won by the Hungarian 7-5, while the decisive one of the third set saw Arnaldi take the lead 5-2, the Hungarian didn't give up, catching the Sanremo player at 5-5. Arnaldi, after canceling a match point, prevailed 9-7. In the round of 16 he will challenge the Slovakian Lukas Klein, number 170 in the ATP ranking, who surprisingly eliminated the Argentine Sebastian Baez.