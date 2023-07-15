Trulli led every lap of the race after taking his maiden pole position, holding off his closest rival, Yuui Tsutsumi, throughout the race.

The 18-year-old made the most of his grid position to set up a breakaway and, after fending off an initial attack from Tsutsumi, was able to pull away from his rival over the course of the 21-lap race, appearing under the flag at chess with 2″9 advantage.

Trulli has moved up to Super Formula Lights for his third year in single-seater racing, after failing to score points in Formula 3 last year, wearing the Carlin colors. After a difficult start at Autopolis, he established himself as a regular presence in the top-five starting with the second round of the season at Sugo.

The Italian became the second foreign rider to win a race this year in the Japanese series after B-Max Racing’s Igor Fraga, who scored his maiden triumph in Sugo.

Trulli’s win is his second of the year at the wheel of a Dallara 320: previously, he won the season-opening race of the Euroformula Open at Estoril, where he made a one-off appearance for Motopark as preparation for his commitment in Super Formula Lights.

Behind Tsutsumi, Hibiki Taira completed the podium in third place, extending his championship lead over Iori Kimura, who was unable to do better than sixth.

Trulli’s victory lifts him to fourth in the standings with 30 points, 40 behind Taira, who has had three wins so far in 2023.