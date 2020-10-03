He Boavista He still does not know the victory in the Portuguese League and signed this Friday a draw at 1 at the home of Moreirense, despite the goal from the middle court that the young Englishman scored Angel gomes and that he aspires to enter the list of the best goals of the season.

Gomes, son of the former Portuguese international Gil Gomes, put Boavista ahead in minute 9, when, in the half court, he saw Passion a little ahead and decided to test the shot, which passed over the goalkeeper and slipped into the goal.

However, the action was not enough for the “checkered” victory and Moreirense drew already in the second half, at 65, thanks to a penalty goal from Fábio Abreu.

He Boavista, in which the Spanish militates Javi garcia, adds just two points in three games, while the Moreirense accumulates four integers and was provisionally placed fifth on the table.

Also this Friday, the Vitória de Guimarães of the mattress maker Tiago Mendes signed his first win in this league by beating at home Paços de Ferreira with a penalty goal in the 83rd minute.

Rochinha was shot down within the area and André André threw the maximum penalty, allowing the victory of his team.

He Guimarães, with an eleven headline that included Ricardo Quaresma and the international Spanish Under-21 Pepelu -who left the pitch in the 31st minute by technical decision- adds four points and climbed to sixth position in the standings.

On the contrary, the Paços de Ferreira, with only one point from three games, he is sixteenth.

The third day continues on Saturday, which will be marked by the match between the Santa Clara and the Gil Vicente, a pilot test that will be the first meeting with the public in Portugal since March, with about a thousand people in the stands.