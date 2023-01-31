The third round of the season Regional Middle East formula ended with the first, expected victory of Andrea Kimi Antonelli in this category. The Bolognese, a rookie in this series after the successes obtained in Italian and German Formula 4 in 2022, climbed to the top step of the podium in Race 1 in Kuwait, home of the third round of the championship. Thanks to a decisive overtaking on Mari Boya, which took place on lap 6 and a few moments before the Safety Car entered the track for Ayato Iwasaki to retire, the 16-year-old was then able to maintain the leadership of the race up to the checkered flag. completing the last objective left ‘pending’ until the green light.

Previously, in the inaugural round of the championship in Dubai, and in the other held in Kuwait, Antonelli had managed to obtain a pole position, two fastest laps, three second places and four titles of best rookie, but without ever managing to win a competition. With this aim finally achieved, the member of the Mercedes Junior Team since 2019 also consolidates his leadership in the drivers’ standings. Waiting for the other two races scheduled for Wednesday 1st February, the Italian of the Mumbai Falcons team (moreover author of a brace with the 2nd place of the Brazilian Rafael Camara) is now still at the top of the classification at altitude 99 points, against 67 of his direct pursuer Taylor Barnard. Further back, outside the top-10, the other two ‘Azzurri’ ready for their Formula 3 debut: Gabriele Minì and Nikita Bedrin. While the Sicilian is in 17th provisional position, despite having still obtained a pole position, the Russian driver (who races under an Italian license and who was announced on the same day by the Jenzer team for the upcoming F3 championship) is provisionally in 14th.